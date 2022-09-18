‘The Brave Ones’: Tale of a SA township girl with superpowers

As a 12-year-old boy, Nigerian director Akin Omotoso had a dream. Now that dream is coming true as his six-part Afrofuturist sci-fi series comes to Netflix

Akin Omotoso says he’s been fascinated by African mythology since he was a child growing up in Nigeria. He was about 12 years old when he first had the idea he wanted to tell a story set in the world of African gods and divine beings. ..