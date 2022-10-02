Humour

Zulu proverbs, idioms and sayings are insane

It is a sad reality that by the end of this century at least nine of SA's official languages will be extinct

The year is 2098. The 103-year-old woman hobbles to the front of the queue aided by her walker. “Sanibonani. Nisaphila kodwa?” (Hello and how are you?). The teenagers behind the counter exchange mischievous looks before responding, “Hi, Miss Gwala. Unfortunately, we still do not have a staffer who speaks that language here.”..