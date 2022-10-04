Why viewers will be fascinated to watch ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel

Lloyd Owen, who plays Elendil, of whom Aragorn is a direct descendant, described his character as someone close to the hearts of fans because of the self-sacrifice he’s made trying to kill Sauron.
“He’s a hero archetype. We meet this simple ships’ captain soon after the death of his wife.”
How Elendil responds to his three children — two boys who seem to be in emotional trouble and become his focus, and his daughter, who outwardly appears to handle her grief and is somewhat neglected —sets the drama in play that spills across the Amazon series.
“Everything is about the fall of man and the relationship of power, represented by the ring,” noted Owen.
Elendil’s lineage ultimately gives birth to Aragorn, who features so prominently in The Lord of the Rings.
“We all know power corrupts entirely,” said Owen. “Tolkien excels at dealing with the grey areas of life where people are fallible, where there are moral choices to make, the battle between the head and heart.”
Elendil is a reluctant hero who has to learn courage, bravery, and political nous during his lifetime. There’s a lot to put into him.
“I’m really excited to show all his colours and hopefully the fans will connect with him,” said the Brit known from his roles in Apollo 18 and Miss Potter.
Given the intense interest in the project, Owen, like most of the cast, didn’t know which role he was reading for until he’d secured the part and was ensconced in the quarantine hotel in New Zealand where the series was shot in secrecy.
There he was presented with an iPad, met the show runners via zoom and learned he had been cast.
Owen, who grew up reading the books, was filled with excitement.
“In fighting Sauron, he dies, his sword breaks, which is the sword called Narsil that Aragorn picks up and reforges in the books. His importance is going to build through the series. It’s my son in the story, Isildur, who has the opportunity to destroy the ring, and doesn’t take it.”
Why viewers will be fascinated to watch ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel
New series takes us back 2,000 years to encounter the influences that shape the characters of the much-loved film trilogy
Image: Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the hungered-for prequel of the film trilogy directed by Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings, that is streaming on Prime Video.
Fed from the appendices of the novel The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien, the new series takes us back 2000 years, where we encounter the influences that shape the characters of the much-loved film trilogy.
The Amazon series focuses on the rings of power. They are 20 magical rings forged in the Second Age, intended by Sauron to seduce the rulers of Middle-earth to do evil. Disguised as the benevolent entity Annatar, Sauron taught the Elven-smiths of Eregion, led by Celebrimbor, to craft the rings.
In a TimesLIVE exclusive, I was given one-on-one interviews with a new set of actors sure to become stars, as we track how the ring came into being and the forces of good and evil at play, socially, politically and personally. Adding to the drama are characters’ fatal flaws — jealousy, the quest for power, the willingness to corrupt — and those who commit to honouring ethics.
The series is made up of characters introduced by Tolkien in the novel The Lord of the Rings but it also creates new characters. In all, there are 20 series regulars.
While the first two episodes focus on the Elves, the third episode introduces us to a family that will become integral to the quest to save Middle-earth and the destruction of The Ring.
‘Lord of the Rings’, ‘American Gods’: Five things to stream right now
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Join us in Middle-earth on Prime Video
A second season is scheduled and will be shot in the UK. For the man who identifies with his character’s courage to overcome the fear of his personal limitations, the fascination of the series lies in the knowledge of the consequences of one’s actions.
“It’s a bit like Bertolt Brecht. The films tell you what the outcome will be and the audience is fascinated by how that outcome comes about. For those people who know Tolkien lore, my character is mentioned a lot in the books as a hero they refer back to. The audience will be fascinated to watch how these people get to that Third Age from the Second Age.”
DID YOU KNOW?
The films brought fame to Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Orlando Bloom (Legolas) and Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins) as the Hobbit assigned the task of destroying the “One Ring” which allows its owner ultimate power. The series reveals how the antagonist, Sauron, created “The Ring” to dominate sub-groups in his quest to rule Middle-earth.
WHY IS THE ISLAND OF NUMENOR CRUCIAL?
It is Tolkien’s Atlantis. Numenor is an island gifted by the Elves after the Men sided with the Elves in the fight against Morgoth. It is an island nation gifted by the Valar and the people who live there have extended lifespans. Centuries on, there’s a schism in Numenor between the faithful, the people who want to honour their Elvish association and Elvish roots, and the king’s men and the people who want to forge their own path and create their own legacy independent of the Elves.
• Entertainment journalist Margaret Gardiner is a former Miss SA and was the first South African woman to win the Miss Universe Pageant. Follow her on YouTube or Instagram.
