In Tuesday’s court filing, Jolie detailed what she described as abusive behaviour by her ex-husband, revealing new details about the dissolution of their marriage.
The filing in a Los Angeles court alleged Pitt sought to condition Jolie’s sale of her stake in the winery on a nondisclosure agreement that would have barred her from publicly discussing “Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children”.
Jolie’s filing described an episode during a September 2016 private plane flight where Pitt allegedly “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” before “pushing her into the bathroom wall”. Pitt also “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” the filing alleges.
Pitt has not been charged with a crime. An FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jolie’s court filing comes months after a leaked FBI reported revealed damning allegations about the controversial 2016 incident.
She reportedly anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act request under the name “Jane Doe” for the report earlier this year.
In it, according to Daily Mail, the Bullet Train star is accused of saying one of the couple's children “looked like a f**king Columbine kid” and claimed his former partner was “ruining the family”.
- Additional reporting by Reuters
Brad Pitt hits back at abuse allegations, vows to ‘respond in court’
Actor accused of ‘choking’ one of his children and grabbing Angelina Jolie by the head
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt has hit back at abuse allegations made against him by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, reportedly vowing to “respond in court” and insisting he was “on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation”.
The award-winning actor released a statement addressing the claims made in Jolie’s court filing relating to their legal battle over a French winery they owned.
According to Daily Mail, Pitt’s lawyer said the actor “has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one, unlike the other side, but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do.
“He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.
“Thankfully, the public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions.
“Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done,” Anne Kiley was quoted as saying.
In Tuesday’s court filing, Jolie detailed what she described as abusive behaviour by her ex-husband, revealing new details about the dissolution of their marriage.
The filing in a Los Angeles court alleged Pitt sought to condition Jolie’s sale of her stake in the winery on a nondisclosure agreement that would have barred her from publicly discussing “Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children”.
Jolie’s filing described an episode during a September 2016 private plane flight where Pitt allegedly “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” before “pushing her into the bathroom wall”. Pitt also “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” the filing alleges.
Pitt has not been charged with a crime. An FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jolie’s court filing comes months after a leaked FBI reported revealed damning allegations about the controversial 2016 incident.
She reportedly anonymously filed a Freedom of Information Act request under the name “Jane Doe” for the report earlier this year.
In it, according to Daily Mail, the Bullet Train star is accused of saying one of the couple's children “looked like a f**king Columbine kid” and claimed his former partner was “ruining the family”.
- Additional reporting by Reuters
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Brad Pitt accused of ‘choking’ one of his kids, grabbing Jolie ‘by the head’
Has Brad Pitt no limits? Seems not, as he takes a bow at art debut
Leaked FBI report paints grim picture of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt spat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos