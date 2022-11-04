“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” they said on their respective pages.
The former beauty queens met at the Miss Grand International competition in 2020, according to reports.
Both placed in the top 10 at the competition.
Many flooded their posts to congratulate the couple on their marriage, including Miss Grand International 2020 contestant and winner, Ghanaian Abena Akuaba.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Ex-beauty queens warm hearts as they confirm they’ve secretly tied the knot
Image: 123RF
Love does conquer all as two former beauty queens recently showed with the news of their secret marriage.
The internet was abuzz this week after a former Miss Argentina and her partner of two years, a former Miss Puerto Rico winner, announced they had secretly tied the knot after an equally secretive relationship.
Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico took to Instagram earlier this week to confirm their marriage and share highlights from their relationship.
The video features snippets and clips from their time together and a glimpse of the proposal before ending with a showing of the newlyweds’ wedding bands.
Alongside the montage was a short message from the couple.
“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” they said on their respective pages.
The former beauty queens met at the Miss Grand International competition in 2020, according to reports.
Both placed in the top 10 at the competition.
Many flooded their posts to congratulate the couple on their marriage, including Miss Grand International 2020 contestant and winner, Ghanaian Abena Akuaba.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Norwegian royal to wed US ‘spiritual guide’ who ‘makes her heart skip’
Five years later Mpoomy Ledwaba reflects on marrying Brendan Praise at age 22
Baby bump alert! Lamiez and Khuli Chana are pregnant and ecstatic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos