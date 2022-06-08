Norwegian royal to wed US ‘spiritual guide’ who ‘makes her heart skip’
This will be her second trip down the aisle
Congratulations are in order for Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise and her partner Durek Verrett after the couple announced their engagement.
In a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, Louise confirmed she was set to marry her American beau.
The mother of three is seen gazing lovingly into her future hubby’s eyes as she says: “I am so happy to announce I am engaged to shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with.
“Love transcends and makes us grow. I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man. Thank you to all my friends and family who have stood steadfast by our side.”
Her royal family congratulated the pair, with her parents King Harald and Queen Sonja wishing the couple “all the best for the future” in a statement sent to Daily Mail.
Louise, 50, is fourth in line to the throne.
Verrett is an Los Angles-based “spiritual guide and healer” whose celeb following includes Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, Gwyneth Paltrow and Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek, according to the site.
The two have been together since 2019. This will be the royal’s second walk down the aisle. She was previously wed to Ari Behn, who took his life on Christmas Day in 2019. The two shared three children together, according to the site.
