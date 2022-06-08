Norwegian royal to wed US ‘spiritual guide’ who ‘makes her heart skip’

Congratulations are in order for Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise and her partner Durek Verrett after the couple announced their engagement.

In a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, Louise confirmed she was set to marry her American beau.

The mother of three is seen gazing lovingly into her future hubby’s eyes as she says: “I am so happy to announce I am engaged to shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with.

“Love transcends and makes us grow. I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man. Thank you to all my friends and family who have stood steadfast by our side.”