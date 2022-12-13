Lifestyle

Duke says royals ‘were happy to lie to protect my brother’

13 December 2022 - 08:05
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, pictured here at the Queen's funeral, appear to be taking aim at the royal family as part two of their docuseries airs this week. File image.
Image: Toby Melville/Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, are coming out guns blazing against members of the royal staff, as new trailers for part two of their documentary series are shared.

Netflix on Monday released two trailers for the upcoming episodes, which will air this Thursday exclusively on the streaming giant.

In a hard-hitting one, Harry and Meghan delve deeper into the challenging time as working members of the royal family.

The first clip sees the duke wonder out loud what would've happened if the couple had not left when they did.

“Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were,” the duchess reveals.

“I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” she added in another snip.

Another part of the 1:10-second clip sees Harry say, “they were happy to lie to protect my brother [but] they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us”. This as the background shows damning newspaper headlines against the duo in the British media.

Netflix also shared another teaser just days before Monday's one, which showed happy moments from the couple's wedding reception in 2018. The loved up couple are seen reminiscing about their wedding song and the special night among friends.

The main focus of the first three episodes of the much-anticipated documentary, which aired last week, was on the couple's treatment from the British tabloid press and how it had affected their relationship.

The royal family had been braced for renewed criticism since the couple delivered scathing attacks on some members, including Harry's father King Charles and heir William, most notably in an interview last year with TV show host Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace has said it would not be commenting on the series. Netflix said members of the royal family had declined to comment in the series, but a royal source said neither the palace nor representatives of Prince William or other royals had been approached.

Just hours later, the royal family appeared to backtrack on this when Netflix insisted it reached out to their communications officers in advance, saying they received an email “purporting to be from a third-party production company”, according to Sky News.

An attempt to verify the authenticity of the email with the couple's Archewell Productions or Netflix went unanswered, according to the report.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

