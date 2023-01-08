Can Ndavi make it FOUR Miss Universe titles for SA?
Her fam and country are rooting for the woman from a Limpopo village to hit the jackpot in the Cajun capital
08 January 2023 - 00:03 By JEN SU
With just under a week until the 71st Miss Universe Pageant takes place in New Orleans, Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri is poised and ready to take on almost 90 contestants from around the globe...
