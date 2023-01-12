WTF

Elon Musk wins world record for losing the biggest personal fortune — and other developments in the Petri dish of extreme wealth

I like to keep up with the billionaires. Not fiscally speaking but rather on an existential level. Observing them is like having a marvellous fecund Petri dish of very rich organic life under my microscope of social dissection. I love watching these rich organisms tootle around making deals, carrying sinks, spawning young, declaring war on their neighbours, revolting against their place in the family hierarchy, blowing up bridges etc, etc. It's like watching a delicious telenovela of social experimentation unfolding on a very grand scale — the bold and the beautiful, the rich and the reckless, the famous and feckless — I could go on. ..