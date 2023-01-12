The 80th annual Golden Globes kicked off awards season this month, and many of our favourite stars took to the red carpet for their big wins.
While the gold statuettes are on everyone’s mind, here is a look at all the winners’ best outfits.
Julia Garner gave us a pretty look in this Gucci gown. We absolutely love the whimsical three-layered tiered gown accentuated by her bejewelled bodice and the bleach blond pixie is the cherry on top.
On-trend stars included Justin Hurwitz in this brown suit with a matching bowtie that proves earthy tones and rusty golds are style notes everyone should be following. Bringing the metallic magic is Angela Bassett in this Pamela Roland gown.
Tyler James Williams is quickly becoming one to watch on red carpets. Moving away from the traditional black tuxedos we are used to seeing, he gives us this fun look from Amiri’s recent collection. While she may be a favourite for her campy performances, we could have done with similar pizazz from Jennifer Coolidge.
Sometimes the best red carpet moments are not only because of the clothing but the moments people create as well. Hauser gives us a laugh after receiving his award.
While they might not be winners, there are plenty of stars who had memorable looks on the red carpet. Anya Taylor Joy stunned in this sunny yellow ensemble from Dior while Donald Glover gave us leisurely glam in his YSL pyjama set. Triangle of Sadness star Dony De Leon was not looking to take on dowdy or shy pieces in this racy AZ Factory custom.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Red carpet kings and queens: Winning outfits from Golden Globes 2023
See the best and worst outfits from this week’s winners
Image: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
The 80th annual Golden Globes kicked off awards season this month, and many of our favourite stars took to the red carpet for their big wins.
While the gold statuettes are on everyone’s mind, here is a look at all the winners’ best outfits.
JULIA GARNER
Image: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Julia Garner gave us a pretty look in this Gucci gown. We absolutely love the whimsical three-layered tiered gown accentuated by her bejewelled bodice and the bleach blond pixie is the cherry on top.
Image: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Image: Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage
On-trend stars included Justin Hurwitz in this brown suit with a matching bowtie that proves earthy tones and rusty golds are style notes everyone should be following. Bringing the metallic magic is Angela Bassett in this Pamela Roland gown.
Image: Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Image: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tyler James Williams is quickly becoming one to watch on red carpets. Moving away from the traditional black tuxedos we are used to seeing, he gives us this fun look from Amiri’s recent collection. While she may be a favourite for her campy performances, we could have done with similar pizazz from Jennifer Coolidge.
Image: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Sometimes the best red carpet moments are not only because of the clothing but the moments people create as well. Hauser gives us a laugh after receiving his award.
Image: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
While they might not be winners, there are plenty of stars who had memorable looks on the red carpet. Anya Taylor Joy stunned in this sunny yellow ensemble from Dior while Donald Glover gave us leisurely glam in his YSL pyjama set. Triangle of Sadness star Dony De Leon was not looking to take on dowdy or shy pieces in this racy AZ Factory custom.
Image: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Connie, Zozibini, Kim K: best and worst dressed of the year
Kefilwe, Siphesihle Ndaba, Shania: Best and worst dressed of the week
Porsha, Poppy, Minnie: Best and worst dressed celebs this week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos