Red carpet kings and queens: Winning outfits from Golden Globes 2023

See the best and worst outfits from this week's winners

12 January 2023
Thango Ntwasa
Image: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

The 80th annual Golden Globes kicked off awards season this month, and many of our favourite stars took to the red carpet for their big wins.

While the gold statuettes are on everyone’s mind, here is a look at all the winners’ best outfits.

JULIA GARNER

Image: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Julia Garner gave us a pretty look in this Gucci gown. We absolutely love the whimsical three-layered tiered gown accentuated by her bejewelled bodice and the bleach blond pixie is the cherry on top.

Image: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Image: Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

On-trend stars included Justin Hurwitz in this brown suit with a matching bowtie that proves earthy tones and rusty golds are style notes everyone should be following. Bringing the metallic magic is Angela Bassett in this Pamela Roland gown.

Image: Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Image: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams is quickly becoming one to watch on red carpets. Moving away from the traditional black tuxedos we are used to seeing, he gives us this fun look from Amiri’s recent collection. While she may be a favourite for her campy performances, we could have done with similar pizazz from Jennifer Coolidge.

Image: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sometimes the best red carpet moments are not only because of the clothing but the moments people create as well. Hauser gives us a laugh after receiving his award.

Image: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While they might not be winners, there are plenty of stars who had memorable looks on the red carpet. Anya Taylor Joy stunned in this sunny yellow ensemble from Dior while Donald Glover gave us leisurely glam in his YSL pyjama set. Triangle of Sadness star Dony De Leon was not looking to take on dowdy or shy pieces in this racy AZ Factory custom.

Image: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

