Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT nominations

13 January 2023 - 07:52 By Sarah Mills
Harry Styles has been nominated for four BRIT awards.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Nominations for this year's BRIT Awards are out and it is Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the way with four nods each.

Announced via an online stream on Thursday, global pop star Styles and rock duo Wet Leg are both up for the coveted album of the year prize along with rap artist Stormzy, producer Fred again and pop rock band The 1975.

Acts including rock band Arctic Monkeys, rapper Central Cee and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran have several nominations.

When it comes to international artist of the year, global stars Beyonce, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift will compete for the title.

One prize that has already been revealed is the winner of the Rising Star award, which has gone to R&B group FLO.

The rest of the winners will be announced at the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard on Feb. 11, 2023, at The O2 arena in London where there will also be performances from artists including Sam Smith, Kim Petras and Wet Leg.

-Reuters

