IN PICS | Tumisho Masha, Hlomla Dandala star in thrilling 'Fences' adaptation

06 February 2023 - 11:32 By Masi Losi
Tumisho Masha plays Troy Maxson and Khutjo Green his wife Rose in the play 'Fences' at the Joburg Theatre till February 28.
Image: MASI LOSI

Tumisho Masha has taken the lead role in Fences, the star-studded local adaptation of the classic American play by August Wilson, after Dr John Kani stepped down due to ill health.

Masha plays Troy Maxson, alongside Khutjo Green who plays his wife Rose. The cast also features Lunga Radebe as Jim Bono, Atandwa Kani as Troy’s son Cory, Sbusiso Mamba as Gabriel and Hlomla Dandala as Lyons, Troy’s son from a previous relationship.

John Kani is the co-producer of the play.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that I will be stepping down from the role of Troy in August Wilson’s Fences. It is a role I have long dreamed of playing. However, a bout of vertigo and the imbalance it causes is precluding me from stepping on stage in this demanding role,” Kani said.

“I will, however, continue to play a significant role as co-producer and continue to be part of the rehearsals, working closely with the director and the cast.

“I am delighted to advise that the director has chosen the highly talented and experienced actor Tumisho Masha to succeed me in the role.” 

Khutjo Green and Tumiso Masha deliver a thrilling performance in 'Fences', which opened on Sunday at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Atandwa Kani's character Cory listens to Tumisho Masha, who plays the role of his father Troy Maxson, as he tells him about the importance of erecting the fence in the play 'Fences'.
Image: MASI LOSI
The star-studded cast of 'Fences' includes Lunga Radebe, Tumisho Masha, Khutjo Green, Sbusiso Mamba and Hlomla Dandala.
Image: MASI LOSI
Tumisho Masha alongside Lunga Radebe, who plays Jim Bono, in the play 'Fences'.
Image: MASI LOSI
Stars of 'Fences', which opened on Sunday at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. From left: Tumiso Masha, Khutjo Green, Hlomla Dandala, and Lunga Radebe.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The play is set in the 1950s during the civil rights movement. It touches on issues of race, the African American experience, family and betrayal, among other things.

Masha’s character Troy is a former baseball player who could not make it to the major leagues due to his race. An ex-convict and now a garbage collector, he tries to balance his family life and the struggles of being a black man in a segregated America.

His relationship with his son Cory is complicated due to his disapproval of him wanting to play baseball instead of finding work.  

Fences is playing at the Joburg Theatre from February 2-28  

