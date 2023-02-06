Tumisho Masha has taken the lead role in Fences, the star-studded local adaptation of the classic American play by August Wilson, after Dr John Kani stepped down due to ill health.
Masha plays Troy Maxson, alongside Khutjo Green who plays his wife Rose. The cast also features Lunga Radebe as Jim Bono, Atandwa Kani as Troy’s son Cory, Sbusiso Mamba as Gabriel and Hlomla Dandala as Lyons, Troy’s son from a previous relationship.
John Kani is the co-producer of the play.
“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that I will be stepping down from the role of Troy in August Wilson’s Fences. It is a role I have long dreamed of playing. However, a bout of vertigo and the imbalance it causes is precluding me from stepping on stage in this demanding role,” Kani said.
“I will, however, continue to play a significant role as co-producer and continue to be part of the rehearsals, working closely with the director and the cast.
“I am delighted to advise that the director has chosen the highly talented and experienced actor Tumisho Masha to succeed me in the role.”
IN PICS | Tumisho Masha, Hlomla Dandala star in thrilling 'Fences' adaptation
Image: MASI LOSI
Tumisho Masha has taken the lead role in Fences, the star-studded local adaptation of the classic American play by August Wilson, after Dr John Kani stepped down due to ill health.
Masha plays Troy Maxson, alongside Khutjo Green who plays his wife Rose. The cast also features Lunga Radebe as Jim Bono, Atandwa Kani as Troy’s son Cory, Sbusiso Mamba as Gabriel and Hlomla Dandala as Lyons, Troy’s son from a previous relationship.
John Kani is the co-producer of the play.
“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that I will be stepping down from the role of Troy in August Wilson’s Fences. It is a role I have long dreamed of playing. However, a bout of vertigo and the imbalance it causes is precluding me from stepping on stage in this demanding role,” Kani said.
“I will, however, continue to play a significant role as co-producer and continue to be part of the rehearsals, working closely with the director and the cast.
“I am delighted to advise that the director has chosen the highly talented and experienced actor Tumisho Masha to succeed me in the role.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: MASI LOSI
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The play is set in the 1950s during the civil rights movement. It touches on issues of race, the African American experience, family and betrayal, among other things.
Masha’s character Troy is a former baseball player who could not make it to the major leagues due to his race. An ex-convict and now a garbage collector, he tries to balance his family life and the struggles of being a black man in a segregated America.
His relationship with his son Cory is complicated due to his disapproval of him wanting to play baseball instead of finding work.
Fences is playing at the Joburg Theatre from February 2-28
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
John Kani steps down from playing lead role in August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ due to illness
‘I’ll be back,’ vows Kani as ill health knocks him off stage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos