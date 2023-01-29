Lifestyle

‘I’ll be back,’ vows Kani as ill health knocks him off stage

29 January 2023 - 00:00

When theatre lovers flock to the Joburg Theatre on Thursday for the opening night of August Wilson’s iconic play Fences, legendary  actor John Kani will not be playing the lead as planned. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. John Kani steps down from playing lead role in August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ due to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘There is no pretentiousness in Hollywood’: John Kani shares his experience TshisaLIVE
  3. 'This voice-over is so clean' — Tweeps can’t get enough of John Kani's 'Podcast ... TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Twelve ways to finally achieve your most elusive goals in 2023 Lifestyle
  2. Paris Hilton, hubby welcome first baby via surrogate Lifestyle
  3. Missed your fave shows? DStv launches two pop-up channels for viewers hit by ... Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | The new Just Teddy store in Nelson Mandela Square is pretty as a ... Food
  5. Nigerian artist’s exhibition showcases food preservation methods Food

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding