Camilla, the wife of Britain's King Charles and queen consort, has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," the palace said in a statement about the health of the 75-year old royal.
The palace added that she has cancelled all her public engagements for this week.
Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot, and Camilla had contracted the virus once in February last year.
-Reuters
Camilla, wife of Britain's King Charles, tests positive for Covid
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
