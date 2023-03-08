Lifestyle

Adidas to slash dividend after Kanye West split

08 March 2023 - 10:18 By alexander hubner
Adidas is still dealing with the fallout from ending its partnership with West, which yielded the lucrative Yeezy sneaker line. File picture
Adidas is still dealing with the fallout from ending its partnership with West, which yielded the lucrative Yeezy sneaker line. File picture
Image: Orrin Singh/TimesLIVE

Adidas will slash its 2022 dividend, it said Wednesday, warning a split with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West could push it to its first annual loss in three decades this year.

The company will recommend a dividend of 0.70 euros ($0.7374) per share at a May 11 annual general meeting, it said. The 2021 dividend was 3.30 euros a share.

Adidas is still dealing with the fallout from ending its partnership with West, which yielded the lucrative Yeezy sneaker line.

Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden, who took the reins on Jan. 1, pledged to rebuild the bruised brand.

The company needs to refocus on its core business and faces a "transition" year before returning to profit in 2024, he said.

Shares in Adidas were down 3.1% in early trading.

Adidas said it is still deciding what to do with its stock of unsold Yeezy footwear. The split cost it 600 million euros ($632 million) in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, and Yeezy shoes would have brought in an estimated $1.2 billion this year.

Currency-neutral revenue declined by 1% in the fourth quarter, taking into account a 600-million-euro loss after it stopped selling Yeezy shoes.

For 2023, the company forecast underlying operating profit at roughly break-even level when taking into account the sales loss should it fail to sell existing Yeezy stock.

The end of COVID-19 lockdowns in China is expected to drive sales up across the major retail brands for whom China is a key market, but for Adidas that boost will likely be wiped out by the impact of the Yeezy split, making it hard for it to compete against rivals Nike and Puma.

Analysts at Wedbush who track new sneaker product launches said Nike is likely to take market share from Adidas in the absence of new Yeezy designs.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Halsey, Tyla, Jared Leto: best and worst dressed of the week

See the best fashion hits and misses of the week.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

From Kimberley to Paris: Thebe Magugu on his 'Folklorics' collection

Kimberly-born designer Thebe Magugu is exhibiting pieces from his Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week. At the Sphere Gallery in the ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Behind the seams of 'Gqeberha The Empire'

See what went into creating the dazzling looks of the latest local telenovela
Lifestyle
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chris Rock unleashes on Will and Jada Smith a year after Oscars slap Lifestyle
  2. Discovery Health Medical Scheme gives members a lifeline with Wellth Fund ... Health & Sex
  3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited to King Charles’ coronation — ... Lifestyle
  4. It’s hell, man: life without Hellmann’s and fish paste Food
  5. For R1.1m, will you go Ford or VW? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low