Halsey, Tyla, Jared Leto: best and worst dressed of the week

When it comes to Jeremy Pope's personal style, we can always expect a provocative take on a suit. If not, we will see the splendour of a wail-tailored ensemble that reflects how today's fashion lover incorporates unconventional fabrics like sequins or leather in a formal ensemble.
However, this Balmain look becomes a forgettable moment in his fashion history, doing very little to reflect the times as many of his past looks often have. It's no car crash but let's hope we can see him take on the mantle that has often been given to the likes of Harry Styles or Ezra Miller this year.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
As the fashion week calendar comes to a close, the brave and bold looks have put some stars in the spotlight and many others are quickly becoming obscure. Want to know who is outshining the rest? Here's a look at the top red carpet and front row stars of the week.
BEST
HALSEY
Halsey rarely comes up in fashion conversations but her appearances at last week's final leg of Paris Fashion Week should change that.
The Bad at Love singer was making one hell of a case for mesh and sheer pieces with one of the standouts being a runway ensemble that featured a corset that effortlessly transitioned into a headscarf. She also wore a see-through mini and top with a dolled-up beauty look reminiscent of 2000s anime-inspired aesthetics. A much more polished version of the look could be seen front row at Lanvin with a sleek sparkling maxi dress.
TYLA
In her breakout moment, Tyla turned heads at the Dolce & Gabbana show. While it's nothing new in the world of sculptural creations (we have the design duo's less than stellar creativity to blame for that), the outfit actually suits Tyla beautifully. In addition, there's an effortless glamour achieved with her own twist on pushback cornrows.
Other than making a name for herself, she has finally taught a Kardashian a lesson in how to rock the aesthetic they have been appropriating for far too long. No wonder the Skim's founder was reported to be upset for being upstaged by the South African singer.
WORST
JARED LETO
Fashion's lost puppy has been looking for a new home. Ever since Alessandro Michele left the house of Gucci, he has been hopping around for a new look. The best parts of Jared's fashion week appearances are limited to his neck and up. Everything else is just a fumbled approach of bold pieces that don't do anything for his overall look — much like his approach to acting.
Let's hope he finally finds himself in one of the many shows he attended this past week.
JEREMY POPE
OLIVIA RODRIGO
Olivia has been a pioneer for micro trends and accessories that have seen her fans create a ripple effect on what items everyone wants to buy. However, her quick takeover of the fashion scene seems to have hit a snag. Has she run out of ideas? Has her stylist decided to take a more modest approach to her style? Is this beige approach to style a mini hiatus or warning of the decline of Olivia's style? I guess only time will tell.
