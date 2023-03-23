Lifestyle

WATCH | Stop, there's a zebra crossing! Escaped beast roams Seoul streets

23 March 2023 - 14:54 By hyunsu yim
A zebra named Sero, meaning vertical in Korean, broke free from a zoo at the Seoul Children's Grand Park.
A zebra named Sero, meaning vertical in Korean, broke free from a zoo at the Seoul Children's Grand Park.
Image: Screengrab

A zebra escaped from a zoo in the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday and wandered the streets of a residential district for three hours before being caught and taken home.

Bemused pedestrians looked on as the beast trotted past cars, wandered down a street and poked its nose into garbage bins, footage showed.

The zebra, named Sero, meaning vertical in Korean, had broken free from a zoo at the Seoul Children's Grand Park.

Officials managed to trap the zebra and give it anaesthetic muscle relaxants, Seoul's  Gwangjin fire station said. It was taken back to the zoo on the back of a pickup truck, footage showed.

Video clips of Sero's day out went viral on social media.

“Literally a zebra crossing,” one tweet read.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Here's how new kissing device lets long-distance lovers make out

Chinese firm invents lockdown-inspired kissing machine for remote lovers
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Smaller wine grape harvest but top quality expected for 2023: Vinpro

The fourth estimate by viticulturists and producer cellars for the 2023 wine grape harvest - from January to April - indicates a smaller crop than in ...
Lifestyle
9 hours ago

Eight celebrities including Lindsay Lohan, Akon, Soulja Boy in hot water over cryptocurrency promo

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun with fraud, and accused eight ...
Lifestyle
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Our community has been taken over without our permission': residents say tv ... Lifestyle
  2. Lamiez, Maluma, DJ Doo Wap: Best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'I like to eat Michelin but when I’m cooking, I keep it simple,' says celebrity ... Food
  4. What's on this week? Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Here's how new kissing device lets long-distance lovers make out Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected
"I am in charge", Julius Malema tells Parliament