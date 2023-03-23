The fourth estimate by viticulturists and producer cellars for the 2023 wine grape harvest — from January to April — indicates a smaller crop than in 2022.
The fourth crop estimate is also smaller than the previous three estimates published during the 2023 harvest season.
“The harvest is predicted to be smaller than the 2022 harvest. Winemakers and viticulturists are however in agreement: the excellent quality grapes hold a big promise for the making of remarkable wines,” said Conrad Schutte, manager of the Vinpro team of viticulturists that issues the crop estimate together with industry body SAWIS.
Schutte said the run-up to the season was characterised by a warm and dry winter that was mostly warmer than usual across all wine-producing regions, while the rainfall was significantly less, except for the Northern Cape.
Vinpro said the decrease in the estimate was attributed to various challenges South African wine grape producers had to face, including Eskom load-shedding, where the lack of electricity in intensive irrigation areas left irrigation pumps failing to irrigate.
“The climate over the next few weeks is crucial and can still affect crop size. It is now important to open fruit zones judiciously so that air and light movement takes place optimally during these challenging conditions with high disease pressure,” Schutte said.
The fifth crop estimate by viticulturists and producer cellars will be released in May.
Smaller wine grape harvest but top quality expected for 2023: Vinpro
Image: Esa Alexander
