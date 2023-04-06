The model was first shown to South African buyers at the Festival of Motoring last year. It takes place as the flagship for the Suzuki brand, incorporating forward-thinking technologies and luxuries not usually associated with the crop of budget offerings the firm is known for.
For starters, it will be the first hybridised Suzuki in the country. Primary power comes from the familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor. In addition, a starter-generator supplemented by a 12-volt lithium-ion battery offers a boost as well as power to ancillaries. The AllGrip all-wheel drive system is also on offer.
Inside, buyers can expect a nine-inch infotainment system, around-view camera system, wireless charging and a head-up display. Six airbags, keyless-entry, climate control, cruise control and LED headlamps will be standard across the board.
You might already know that Toyota and Suzuki has a partnership going on, where the former sells products from the latter, under its own badge. That will happen with the Grand Vitara too, except Toyota will market the model as the new Urban Cruiser. Toyota will launch the model in the same week as their partners — or should that be rivals?
Five new cars for South Africa this April
Image: Supplied
Two sport-utility vehicles, a pair of doppelganger crossovers and a Japanese secret are on the cards for the local new car market this April.
Let us start with the duo that is likeliest to be the most affordable of the quintet: the Suzuki Grand Vitara.
If the nameplate sounds familiar, that is because the brand offered the Grand Vitara on South African shores previously — except the previous Grand Vitara was a lot more rugged in constitution, with boxy styling, a spare wheel mounted to the tailgate and a chassis that was suited to traversing more treachery than the average soft-roader.
This time around, the latest Grand Vitara is more of a suburban warrior, with a softer, contemporary appearance and an interior that promises to be plusher than any Suzuki before.
Image: Supplied
The model was first shown to South African buyers at the Festival of Motoring last year. It takes place as the flagship for the Suzuki brand, incorporating forward-thinking technologies and luxuries not usually associated with the crop of budget offerings the firm is known for.
For starters, it will be the first hybridised Suzuki in the country. Primary power comes from the familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor. In addition, a starter-generator supplemented by a 12-volt lithium-ion battery offers a boost as well as power to ancillaries. The AllGrip all-wheel drive system is also on offer.
Inside, buyers can expect a nine-inch infotainment system, around-view camera system, wireless charging and a head-up display. Six airbags, keyless-entry, climate control, cruise control and LED headlamps will be standard across the board.
You might already know that Toyota and Suzuki has a partnership going on, where the former sells products from the latter, under its own badge. That will happen with the Grand Vitara too, except Toyota will market the model as the new Urban Cruiser. Toyota will launch the model in the same week as their partners — or should that be rivals?
Image: Supplied
Moving on to another brand from the East, Nissan will introduce the latest X-Trail a fortnight from now.
Last year it launched the new Qashqai, which has been the recipient of excellent press for its superb refinement levels and build quality to embarrass some premium brands. Expect much of the same from the X-Trail, but with more interior space and a larger on-road footprint.
Image: Supplied
A more sophisticated exterior aesthetic will feature, blending sharper lines and a toned physique, versus the portly dimensions of before. Nissan parlance for hybridisation is E-Power. In this case, the E-Power arrangement will feature a power generator, inverter and electric motor, supporting the internal combustion engine.
Staying with Japan, Honda is planning something rather special, the details of which we cannot reveal as it noted an embargo in its launch invitation. You might be able to figure it out if you are a regular observer of the motoring media establishment.
Mercedes-Benz is less coy, opting to show us its latest GLC-Class in the metal before sales commence. The model was revealed globally last year, taking on a complete redesign, inside and out.
Image: Supplied
Visually, it appears leaner, more athletic than the outgoing vehicle. And the inside mirrors the minimalist but luxurious ambience of the current C-Class.
Pricing is expected to start at R1,243,312.
READ MORE:
Ride with swag, hop on a Vespa
Nothing alpha about this heartbreaker
Taking charge: The RZ 450e heralds next frontier for Lexus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos