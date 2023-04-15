A 23-year-old man was found guilty of threatening behaviour on Friday after throwing at least five eggs at King Charles in November when the monarch visited York in northern England, prosecutors said.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Patrick Thelwell was sentenced to 12 months' community service, with "100 hours of unpaid work", after his conviction in the York magistrate's court.
"Thelwell showed no remorse after his arrest and continued to reinforce his intent to hit HM (His Majesty) the King with the eggs," Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said.
"This threatening behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
Last year, footage on social media showed eggs flying past the British monarch and his wife, Camilla, and smashing on the ground as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York.
The CPS said while Thelwell was waiting for a police van to arrive, he was asked by a member of the public whether he threw "something", to which Thelwell replied: "I threw eggs at him because that is what he deserves."
Charles, who ascended to the throne in September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, will be crowned king at a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.
A hundred hours of egg on face for man who was no chicken in threatening King Charles
Image: Victoria Jones/Getty Images
