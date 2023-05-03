Lifestyle

Man arrested for 'throwing shotgun cartridges' at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation

03 May 2023 - 14:05 By Reuters
Police officers and security force guards at the gates of Buckingham Palace after a man was arrested on May 2 2023 for throwing what police believe were shotgun cartridges.
Police officers and security force guards at the gates of Buckingham Palace after a man was arrested on May 2 2023 for throwing what police believe were shotgun cartridges.
Image: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Police arrested a man outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for throwing what they believe were shotgun cartridges. Officers also carried out a controlled explosion in the area, just days before King Charles' coronation on Saturday.

Police said the man approached the palace gates and threw items into the grounds before being detained.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found,” London's Metropolitan Police said, adding that they were not treating the matter as terrorism related. 

Police and security services are preparing for the coronation, which is expected to see large crowds line the streets of London and heads of state from around the world attend the ceremony.

Buckingham Palace said neither the king nor his wife Camilla were at the palace at the time of the incident.

Specialists conducted a controlled explosion as a precaution and cordons were put in place after the man was found with a suspicious bag. These cordons have now been removed, police said.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired or any injuries to officers or members of the public,” said chief superintendent Joseph McDonald.

Meanwhile, British police said on Wednesday 29,000 officers would be deployed on the streets of London on Saturday.

In 2016 an unarmed man was arrested in the grounds of Buckingham Palace after scaling a perimeter wall. In 2021 a man was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day wearing a mask and holding a crossbow.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation

Britain's King Charles, who has spent a lifetime campaigning for sustainability and against a throwaway economy, will wear clothing previously worn ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Historic Stone of Scone reaches London for King Charles' coronation

The Stone of Scone, the coronation stone upon which monarchs in Britain have been crowned for centuries, reached London on Saturday after a journey ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

King Charles' coronation on Saturday will include an invitation to the public to swear allegiance to the monarch and to his heirs and successors, the ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth Food
  2. Ship of firsts: a holiday cruising around the Mzansi and Namibia coast Travel
  3. Doja Cat & Trevor Noah shine for South Africa at Met Gala Lifestyle
  4. Fancy a flight for R9? Here's how to give yourself the best chance on Safair's ... Travel
  5. Historic Stone of Scone reaches London for King Charles' coronation Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York