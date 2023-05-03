Police arrested a man outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for throwing what they believe were shotgun cartridges. Officers also carried out a controlled explosion in the area, just days before King Charles' coronation on Saturday.
Police said the man approached the palace gates and threw items into the grounds before being detained.
“The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found,” London's Metropolitan Police said, adding that they were not treating the matter as terrorism related.
Police and security services are preparing for the coronation, which is expected to see large crowds line the streets of London and heads of state from around the world attend the ceremony.
Buckingham Palace said neither the king nor his wife Camilla were at the palace at the time of the incident.
Specialists conducted a controlled explosion as a precaution and cordons were put in place after the man was found with a suspicious bag. These cordons have now been removed, police said.
“There have been no reports of any shots fired or any injuries to officers or members of the public,” said chief superintendent Joseph McDonald.
Meanwhile, British police said on Wednesday 29,000 officers would be deployed on the streets of London on Saturday.
In 2016 an unarmed man was arrested in the grounds of Buckingham Palace after scaling a perimeter wall. In 2021 a man was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day wearing a mask and holding a crossbow.
Man arrested for 'throwing shotgun cartridges' at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation
Image: Henry Nicholls/Reuters
