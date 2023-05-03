The Gauteng-based chefs, including Themba Chauke who cooks for President Cyril Ramaphosa, have made several trips to Limpopo to meet, greet, learn and buy from the mostly female farmers.
Harvesting SA's heritage — a chef and farmer cook-off
Ten top chefs and farmers from Strydkraal in Limpopo are competing to create fabulous food — and you're invited to enjoy the feast
The Harvesting Heritage Culinary Competition will bring together 10 top chefs and farmers from Strydkraal in Limpopo to create fabulous food from indigenous ingredients.
The epicurean event, sponsored by Nederburg Wines, is open to the public and takes place at Brooklyn Bridge in Pretoria on Saturday, May 27.
Farmers and foodies have been brought together by SocioTech, which trains rural and township farmers in 300 communities across South Africa, and Harvesting Heritage, which creates empowering market linkages between heritage food producers and hospitality industry customers.
The Gauteng-based chefs, including Themba Chauke who cooks for President Cyril Ramaphosa, have made several trips to Limpopo to meet, greet, learn and buy from the mostly female farmers.
Competition rules are that chefs may use any indigenous and/or heritage ingredients that the Strydkraal farmers can produce. Possible ingredients include morogo (African spinach), marula nuts, lerotse gourds, ditlou beans, edible insects (such as mopane worms or thongolifha, stink bugs). Meat from an Nguni cow has been portioned and the chefs will be allocated prime and offal cuts by way of a blind draw.
Competition rules state that the use of ingredients must be authentic and respectful, but also exciting and innovative — so expect New African Cuisine at its finest.
South African Chefs Association-accredited judges will adjudicate and ticket-holding members of the public will also vote for their favourite chef and plate.
It's your opportunity to watch the chefs in action — non-ticket holders will have the opportunity to savour indigenous tastes at food stalls at the market surrounding the event.
Some stall holders include Tracy Nelwamondo’s Modern Traditions sorghum products and baobab ice-cream, Setsong traditional herbal teas, Cosmo dumplings and many more.
And for those wanting to enjoy the full experience of seven tasting plates made by the chefs, five of which contain Nguni beef, there are only 240 tickets at R895 per person.
Each plate will be paired with excellent Nederburg wines chosen by award-winning sommelier Moses Magwaza, who is also presenting an indigenous food and wine pairing master class.
For more information, visit the Harvesting Heritage website. To book tickets, click here.
