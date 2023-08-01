Cats have nine lives, luck has its third charm but when it comes to love, Lebo Morake seems to take his chances in sevens. The composer and producer may be lauded for his incredible work on The Lion King, but his love life has proven to be wilder than the trials and tribulations of Simba.
Better known as Lebo M, the star composer released a press statement announcing he will be sending his wife a summons for divorce. The statement also said he will not comment on the matter at the moment as it is a “family matter”.
“I will not be drawn into salacious allegations and innuendos about my business and personal life. I will be going ahead with the divorce and have already instructed my attorneys,” he said about his wife and reality TV co-star.
Pretty Samuels joins a long line of women on Lebo M's hit list. While many of these tales started as a love song, we have compiled a timeline of how they all quickly became a tragedy.
Timeline of a serial husband: See all the real ex-wives of Lebo M
From failed nuptials to flubbed engagements, see how the never bae-less man has fallen in and out of love in the past 30 years
Image: Instagram/Lebo M
Cats have nine lives, luck has its third charm but when it comes to love, Lebo Morake seems to take his chances in sevens. The composer and producer may be lauded for his incredible work on The Lion King, but his love life has proven to be wilder than the trials and tribulations of Simba.
Better known as Lebo M, the star composer released a press statement announcing he will be sending his wife a summons for divorce. The statement also said he will not comment on the matter at the moment as it is a “family matter”.
“I will not be drawn into salacious allegations and innuendos about my business and personal life. I will be going ahead with the divorce and have already instructed my attorneys,” he said about his wife and reality TV co-star.
Pretty Samuels joins a long line of women on Lebo M's hit list. While many of these tales started as a love song, we have compiled a timeline of how they all quickly became a tragedy.
VIVECA GIPSON (late 1980s to early 1990s)
NANDI NDLOVU (1993 to 2007)
ANGELA NGANI-CASARA (2008 to 2013)
ZOE MTHIYANE (2015 to 2016)
ANGELA NGANI-CASARA (2016 to 2017)
MALEFU NTSALA (2019 to 2020)
ANGELA NGANI-CASARA (2020 to2021)
PRETTY SAMUELS (2021 to 2023)
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Lebo M and Pretty Samuels ‘divorce’ after one year of marriage
Lebo M marks his 59th birthday by visiting his son's grave
Roaring success: Lebo M joins ‘The Lion King’ 25-year celebrations in New York
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos