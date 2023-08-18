The first Give Her A Crown campaigns ran in 2020 and 2021.
Adding to the body of unique art pieces that form part of the campaign’s Crown Collection, six female artists in different disciplines were asked to create an artwork under the theme “Celebrating the exquisite details of women”.
It’s a brief that may sound simple but in reality is all-encompassing.
As artist Helena Hugo pointed out when I asked her how she went about interpreting the theme, it also requires thinking about the deeper issues of what it means to be a woman, and affecting women, such as gender-based violence. Her piece, Daphne’s Wreath, was made to signify intrinsic strength, survival and new life.
Six local artists on what it means to celebrate exquisite details of women
The exhibition is part of the 2023 Give Her A Crown campaign which is inspiring and encouraging women to embrace their individuality and differences
Image: Supplied
“Celebrate the exquisite details of women.”
This was the brief given to six female artists for this year’s Give Her A Crown campaign in an attempt to inspire and encourage women across South Africa to embrace their individuality and differences.
Launched in 2020 and powered by Jaguar, Give Her A Crown is a female empowerment platform created to uplift female artists and to change the narrative of South African women through the arts and the telling of stories of activists, pioneers, survivors and the next generation.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The first Give Her A Crown campaigns ran in 2020 and 2021.
Adding to the body of unique art pieces that form part of the campaign’s Crown Collection, six female artists in different disciplines were asked to create an artwork under the theme “Celebrating the exquisite details of women”.
It’s a brief that may sound simple but in reality is all-encompassing.
As artist Helena Hugo pointed out when I asked her how she went about interpreting the theme, it also requires thinking about the deeper issues of what it means to be a woman, and affecting women, such as gender-based violence. Her piece, Daphne’s Wreath, was made to signify intrinsic strength, survival and new life.
Image: Supplied
Sculptor Sonja Swanepoel decided on an interactive piece that can be disassembled and assembled and engaged with, one that seems fragile but is inherently powerful.
Other themes the artists decided on integrating into their artwork include overcoming negativity, celebrating femininity, realising your strength as a woman and the process of transformation and renewal.
Image: Supplied
This year’s collection was curated by interior design and décor studio ARRCC and was unveiled at The Melrose Gallery on August 10, where it will be exhibited throughout Women’s Month until August 25.
Each artwork will be available for purchase and proceeds will go towards the Crown Bursary Fund which empowers aspiring female designers.
Image: Supplied
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
SNAPS | Grooving and flourishing in safe spaces! Inside Converse Women's Day Mixer & Brutal Fruit's SheBeen launch
IN PICS | Zeitgeist and the Zeitz
Otherscapes JCAF: An other take
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos