Lifestyle

Six local artists on what it means to celebrate exquisite details of women

The exhibition is part of the 2023 Give Her A Crown campaign which is inspiring and encouraging women to embrace their individuality and differences

18 August 2023 - 10:54
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Resin and acrylic painter Andiswa Bhungane’s 'Bod and Unbound' symbolises the transition from dark to light as a powerful way to represent the universal experience of overcoming negativity through female empowerment.
Image: Supplied

“Celebrate the exquisite details of women.”

This was the brief given to six female artists for this year’s Give Her A Crown campaign in an attempt to inspire and encourage women across South Africa to embrace their individuality and differences. 

Launched in 2020 and powered by Jaguar, Give Her A Crown is a female empowerment platform created to uplift female artists and to change the narrative of South African women through the arts and the telling of stories of activists, pioneers, survivors and the next generation.  

Steel sculptress Beth Diane Armstrong’s 'Halo' invites women to reflect on their strength and purity and to celebrate their femininity.
Image: Supplied
Fashion designer Lara Klawikowski’s 'The Beauty of Resilience' showcases the resilience of women and the beauty that emerges when a woman realises her strength.
Image: Supplied

The first Give Her A Crown campaigns ran in 2020 and 2021.

Adding to the body of unique art pieces that form part of the campaign’s Crown Collection, six female artists in different disciplines were asked to create an artwork under the theme “Celebrating the exquisite details of women”.

It’s a brief that may sound simple but in reality is all-encompassing.

As artist Helena Hugo pointed out when I asked her how she went about interpreting the theme, it also requires thinking about the deeper issues of what it means to be a woman, and affecting women, such as gender-based violence. Her piece, Daphne’s Wreath, was made to signify intrinsic strength, survival and new life. 

Pastel artist Helena Hugo’s 'Daphne’s Wreath' signifies intrinsic strength, survival and new life.
Image: Supplied

Sculptor Sonja Swanepoel decided on an interactive piece that can be disassembled and assembled and engaged with, one that seems fragile but is inherently powerful.  

Other themes the artists decided on integrating into their artwork include overcoming negativity, celebrating femininity, realising your strength as a woman and the process of transformation and renewal.

Sculptor and environmental architect Sonja Swanepoel’s delicate 'Avis fragilis' shows how something that is fragile can also be powerful.
Image: Supplied

This year’s collection was curated by interior design and décor studio ARRCC and was unveiled at The Melrose Gallery on August 10, where it will be exhibited throughout Women’s Month until August 25.

Each artwork will be available for purchase and proceeds will go towards the Crown Bursary Fund which empowers aspiring female designers.

Fashion designer Shelley Mokoena’s 'Ophidia' uses the enigmatic allure of a serpent to symbolise the intricate process of transformation, renewal and strength.
Image: Supplied

