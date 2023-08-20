Photographs of the imaginary: Lebohang Kganye on solo exhibition:
Prolific artist Lebohang Kganye has launched 'Mmoloki wa Mehopolo: Breaking Bread with a Wanderer', just one of her many works blending history, fiction and reality
Elana Brundyn has had a remarkable career which has spanned 25 years in the South African art industry. She began by founding her own gallery and, later, helped to launch the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) and the Norval Foundation, which have both proven to be important and popular art destinations in Cape Town. Now she’s launched Brundyn Arts & Culture (BA&C) at Mandela Rhodes Place, also in Cape Town, and has opened her new venture with Joburg-based visual artist and photographer Lebohang Kganye as BA&C’s first featured artist. The solo show is called Mmoloki wa mehopolo: Breaking Bread with a Wanderer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.