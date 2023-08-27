Last word
Is that BO or do you just smell bad?
Not to worry, your armpits might save the day after all
27 August 2023 - 00:00
Everyone has a secret hope and prayer that they aren't the person in the room with the BO. That acrid, nose-twitching, recoil-inducing disregulation of your body odour that prompts people to cut a wide berth around you. Yes, my friend, that weird feeling you get that people are enforcing a huge amount of personal space around you is justified. They are. You smell, buddy. And what’s more, nobody is going to tell you. Nobody. You're just going to have to live your socially bewildered and increasingly isolated life in ignorance. And let me tell you, ignorance is not bliss. It's the path to inceldom...
