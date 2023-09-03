Humour
OPINION | It's interesting where some singers find inspiration for their songs
They float in the atmosphere. A songwriter’s calling is to listen attentively enough to hear them and grab them
03 September 2023 - 00:00
One of the most fantastic things I’ve watched on Netflix over the past year is the documentary film, Wham!. Yes, Wham!, the UK music duo of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. It was a beautiful tour of my youth and the soundtrack of my teenage years. My favourite part was something Michael said about songwriting, during his most creative spell with Wham!, specifically the songs, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Everything She Wants and Careless Whisper. If you’re not humming one of them right now, it's possible you’re a musical philistine or, even worse, probably born this century...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.