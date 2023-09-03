Wayne Shorter: Portrait of a jazz genius

Wayne Shorter's playing of the tenor sax was an art form and Dorsay Alavi's docuseries pays tribute to his wonder and magic

“Jazz is like saying 'Once upon a time ...' and then fill in the blanks,” says legendary musical pioneer and innovator Wayne Shorter in the final episode of Zero Gravity, the three-part docuseries about his life directed by Dorsay Alavi. ..