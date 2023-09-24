Honouring South Africa's music heroes
To celebrate the country's musical heritage, Apple Music has released curated playlists from Simphiwe Dana, Lira, Kurt Darren and Claire Johnson
24 September 2023 - 00:00
South Africa has a rich and diverse musical legacy to celebrate on Heritage Day. To pay tribute to our beautiful beats and magnificent melodies, Apple Music has launched Amaqhawe to celebrate the legacies of South African musicians whose sounds have influenced and inspired the next generation of voices. ..
