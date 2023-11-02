SPOTLIGHT | 'The Miracle Club' goes to Lourdes; biography of Durban's Pinky Mothie; doccie focuses on GBV

This week’s episode covers a formidable variety of entertainment options.

The Miracle Club is a comedy-drama starring the award-winning cast of Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney. Two Irishwomen win tickets for a pilgrimage to Lourdes and, with a little benevolent interference from their priest, they end up leading a group of working-class women there, each in search of a God-granted cure to their ails. This heartwarming movie is directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, best known for his work on the popular Shetland TV series. It is now on at selected cinemas.

Local talent has created a documentary for the upcoming international focus to stimulate social participation in eliminating gender-based violence (GBV). The annual 16 Days of Activism against GBV starts on November 25. Former broadcaster Tracy Going’s book about her violent abuse, Brutal Legacy, is now the basis of a documentary film: That’s What She Said — a social inquiry.

This provocative event, where eight unconnected men from diverse backgrounds are invited to watch and respond to a Brutal Legacy theatre production, leads to frank discussions and insights. It captures a look into what men think about the topic and lets them be heard on this polarising social issue.

Organisations are invited to host screenings of the documentary to facilitate the conversation, and in doing so contribute constructively towards a shift in social attitudes. For more information visit https://www.gravelroadafrica.com/.

Another local film offering is Never Give Up, celebrating the extraordinary life of promoter and cultural activist Pinky Mothie, from the 1960s Durban showbiz industry during the apartheid era, evolving into the present day, charting how she and her partner Jack Mothie rose to become household names. Starring Samvedhna Suwalka, Pranesh Maharaj and Rajiv Mothie, this gem is showing at selected cinemas.

Don’t miss the Spotlight segment on upcoming movies from the production slate of A24, known for unique and captivating unconventional stories such as Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, The Whale, Hereditary, Talk to Me and more. Upcoming films include December’s Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage, and in early 2024 Iron Claw, based on the true story of professional wrestling’s Von Erich Brothers.