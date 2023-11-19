How 'The Killer' is updating the hitman genre
David Fincher's 'The Killer' offers a refreshing shot at hired assassins in this noirish crime-thriller
19 November 2023 - 00:00
Fans of director David Fincher hoped his return to Netflix would come in the form of a third series of his dark, period, FBI-profiler drama series Mindhunter. It now seems that isn't going to happen. Instead, Fincher, reteaming with Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, has delivered a slight but satisfyingly noirish revenge crime-thriller that offers some refreshingly sardonic and digital-world updates to the hitman genre. ..
