FREE TO READ | EasyDIY magazine offers tips for a summer makeover

Changing up your spaces will give you that seasonal vibe ahead of and into the new year

11 December 2023 - 10:25
Summer calls for a fresh new look around the house.
Image: 123RF/nsdefender

In this edition of EasyDIY we look at tile and colour trends, using a selection of aquatic hues designed to alleviate stress and invigorate space, while Italtile captures the mood of the AI era and brings the metallic tile trend to SA.

Whether you’re a DIY queen or don’t know your drill bits, there are many ways to brush up on home maintenance skills and save on a handyman. We also offer garden tips and tricks to care for green spaces and be waterwise this season.

In any kitchen one of the most striking features is its cabinetry. The design you choose can dramatically alter the appearance of the space. We provide expert advice on choosing functional and aesthetically appealing cabinetry.

An appealing outdoor living area will enhance your enjoyment of your home and add to its value as an attractive entertainment area, something which features high on many buyers’ lists. All this and more in this season's edition.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

2 months ago
