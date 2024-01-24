Naturally, the Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division of Toyota took centre stage. First with the reveal of the updated GR Yaris. If you are a regular reader of this title, you will know the esteem we have for the compact firecracker.
Mazda took a step back from its performance lineage in recent times. But two concepts shown at the Auto Salon hint at a resurgence of sporting ambitions.
The company launched a new sub-brand dubbed Mazda Spirit Racing, picking up where the Mazdaspeed division left off. Giving a taste of what the portfolio might offer are spicier versions of the MX-5 roadster and C-segment 3 hatchback.
Teasing at the ’24 Tokyo Auto Salon
An emphasis on performance in Japan
Image: Supplied
The 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon took place from January 12 to 24.
Geared towards showcasing the latest and greatest from the tuning scene, the event is also a platform for manufacturers to display production performance offerings, enticing fans of the aftermarket. Cars that would serve as a canvas for your next project.
Fittingly, we should start with Toyota, the best-selling automotive brand in South Africa. The Japanese firm adopted a “Morizo garage” theme. Morizo is the racing driver pseudonym used by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda.
According to the manufacturer, the guiding spirit for their creations at the show this year stemmed from Toyoda's desire “as a car lover to become more passionate about cars together with all car lovers and create the future together with them”.
Image: Supplied
Image: Mazda/YouTube
The former concept has been named Spirit RS and the latter Spirit Racing 3. Specific technical details on mechanical upgrades and power outputs were not given. But judging from the comprehensive visual enhancements, long-standing fans of fast Mazda models could be in for a real treat.
South Korean carmaker Hyundai used the Auto Salon to showcase a new product from its vaunted N division.
The Ioniq 5 N NPX1 concept previews N-specific upgrades that will be available to customers in the near future.
While our market does not receive the Ioniq range of hybrids and electrics (yet), we are familiar with the i30 N and Kona N derivatives.
The NPX1 offers a tantalising glimpse into how the tuning scene of the future could evolve with electric vehicles as the basis.
On the outside it features a carbon front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, rear wing spoiler, lightweight hybrid carbon wheels, high-performance brake pads and lowering springs. Inside you will find Alcantara material and racing bucket seats.
Image: Supplied
Joon Park, vice-president of N brand management, said: “Not limited to tuning parts, we are also developing software customisation such as sound and vehicle calibration by over-the-air updates which will open a completely new category of electric vehicle customisation.”
