Lifestyle

Teasing at the ’24 Tokyo Auto Salon

An emphasis on performance in Japan

24 January 2024 - 11:47
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Toyota has given the GR Yaris an automatic gearbox.
Toyota has given the GR Yaris an automatic gearbox.
Image: Supplied

The 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon took place from January 12 to 24.

Geared towards showcasing the latest and greatest from the tuning scene, the event is also a platform for manufacturers to display production performance offerings, enticing fans of the aftermarket. Cars that would serve as a canvas for your next project.

Fittingly, we should start with Toyota, the best-selling automotive brand in South Africa. The Japanese firm adopted a “Morizo garage” theme. Morizo is the racing driver pseudonym used by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda.

According to the manufacturer, the guiding spirit for their creations at the show this year stemmed from Toyoda's desire “as a car lover to become more passionate about cars together with all car lovers and create the future together with them”.

Lexus LBX Morizo embodies 'casual luxury', according to its makers.
Lexus LBX Morizo embodies 'casual luxury', according to its makers.
Image: Supplied

Naturally, the Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division of Toyota took centre stage. First with the reveal of the updated GR Yaris. If you are a regular reader of this title, you will know the esteem we have for the compact firecracker.

The tweaked recipe retains the potent 1.6-litre, turbocharged-petrol engine with three cylinders, but gains a new eight-speed automatic. Power and torque outputs were also bumped up, now 224kW/400Nm. Toyota said the intention was to widen the appeal of the model with a two-pedal transmission choice. It must be said, however, that the slick manual is one of the reasons the GR Yaris is such a thrill to drive.

Toyota's luxury division Lexus also received attention. The LBX Morizo RR concept showcases what a high-performance compact crossover from the brand might resemble. It uses the same 1.6-litre from the Yaris. Boasting a full aerodynamic catalogue and racier interior elements, Lexus describes the vehicle as being “casual luxury and that Morizo himself could enjoy on weekends as a trusted partner, like his favourite pair of comfortable, well-worn sneakers”.

Mazda took a step back from its performance lineage in recent times. But two concepts shown at the Auto Salon hint at a resurgence of sporting ambitions.

The company launched a new sub-brand dubbed Mazda Spirit Racing, picking up where the Mazdaspeed division left off. Giving a taste of what the portfolio might offer are spicier versions of the MX-5 roadster and C-segment 3 hatchback.

The Mazda Spirit Racing sub-brand was unveiled at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon 2024.
The Mazda Spirit Racing sub-brand was unveiled at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon 2024.
Image: Mazda/YouTube

The former concept has been named Spirit RS and the latter Spirit Racing 3. Specific technical details on mechanical upgrades and power outputs were not given. But judging from the comprehensive visual enhancements, long-standing fans of fast Mazda models could be in for a real treat.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai used the Auto Salon to showcase a new product from its vaunted N division.

The Ioniq 5 N NPX1 concept previews N-specific upgrades that will be available to customers in the near future.

While our market does not receive the Ioniq range of hybrids and electrics (yet), we are familiar with the i30 N and Kona N derivatives.

The NPX1 offers a tantalising glimpse into how the tuning scene of the future could evolve with electric vehicles as the basis.

On the outside it features a carbon front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, rear wing spoiler, lightweight hybrid carbon wheels, high-performance brake pads and lowering springs. Inside you will find Alcantara material and racing bucket seats.

Hyundai showed potential for electric vehicle tuning possibilities.
Hyundai showed potential for electric vehicle tuning possibilities.
Image: Supplied

Joon Park, vice-president of N brand management, said: “Not limited to tuning parts, we are also developing software customisation such as sound and vehicle calibration by over-the-air updates which will open a completely new category of electric vehicle customisation.”

MORE

The bakkiest of bakkies

The Land Cruiser 79 is a rock of ages
Lifestyle
4 months ago

BMW, VW and Merc preview new directions

There were three concepts from the IAA Mobility 2023 show in Munich last week that South African consumers should pay attention to.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

The Giants have 'six' appeal

Indirect rivalry between two brawny Americans ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fear for fate of Durban landmarks as lease ends Home & Gardening
  2. Deported after a romantic break & other travel tales from Craig Urbani Travel
  3. Cape Town scores ‘Africa’s second best city’ and 11th greatest in the world Travel
  4. Thandiswa Mazwai takes New York by (snow) storm Lifestyle
  5. Marmite is back on the shelves, but get your fix quickly as supplies are tight Food

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Woman survives nearly 15 hours on top of submerged car in California amid ...