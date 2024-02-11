Last Word

Try to succeed with some small but meaningful resolutions this new year

We don’t need new year’s resolutions, we need non-resolutions that win us back time, grow our common sense and allow us to master the small things

The story goes that it was the ancient Babylonians who kicked off the idea of new year’s resolutions. It was a kind of bargaining with the gods — grand mortal intention for a nod from the divine. ..