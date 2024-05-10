MOTORING | Promises from Stellantis, swanky Germans and a Chinese poser

The biggest point was that plans to build the Peugeot Landtrek bakkie in Gqeberha, announced last year, were still under way. The first units are expected to roll off the line in 2025. Then it had a surprise in the form of a compact Italian with a heavyweight reputation, unveiled for the first time on local soil.



Yes, ladies and gentlemen, the nuova elettrica Fiat 500e will go on sale later this year, as well as the feisty Abarth iteration. Sadly, we could not drive the show units flown in. Nor could we twist arms into getting indicative pricing. But don’t expect either model to come in cheap.

Speaking of rich experiences, this month we had the rare opportunity to luxuriate in the updated SUV flagship from Mercedes-Benz. Styling tweaks and plusher interior appointments build on the large, intimidating character cemented by the GLS.

But it was also a reminder that there are many levels to this wealth thing. At R2,3m, the regular diesel model will impress the average motorist.

Still, you can flaunt your success more assertively with the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 version for a cool R4.2m — which includes a thundering V8 engine.

That might even be too mainstream for some tastes. In which case, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the one to have — not exactly a steal at R4.5m.