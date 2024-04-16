Japanese SUV kicks off at R961k
Has Honda priced its new CR-V out of the market?
There are many compelling case studies to be referenced on the subject of motoring brand glow-ups.
From frumpy to fabulous and dull outlier to formidable challenger, these upward arcs of development resonate with people’s inherent love for the underdog.
South Korean brands Hyundai and Kia are good examples. And while the products themselves raised the bar, some credit should also be given to the careful messaging that came with the transformation. Kia, for instance, went heavy on punting its current Sorento SUV as a rival to more upmarket contenders.
And that claim was given credence when the model won overall honours in the Premium category of the 2023 South African Car of the Year competition. That it is priced north of R948,000 does not seem to be a psychological stumbling block.
So when Honda released its new CR-V — with the largest price tag ever seen on the model — the disdainful responses on social media got me thinking. Perhaps Honda missed a trick in the lead-up to the launch of the vehicle, shunning an opportunity to prime hearts and wallets for the prospect of a million-buck steed?
For the record, this is not the first Honda to caress that pivotal price point. The current Civic Type R was launched at a snip under R1m, and with inflationary increases now sits at precisely R1,021,600. In local Honda history, there were many models that commanded lofty pricing not often associated with the Japanese brand.
Remember the S2000? Of course, that was an exclusive, pedigreed sports car that warranted the outlay. And those buyers who bought and kept an S2000 are probably quite happy they did today, given what the pricing of the discontinued roadster looks like now.
Previous attempts at upmarket segments by Honda in Mzansi included the Accord. The first generation of the model to be sold in our market had appeal as a left-field alternative to German executives like the Audi A4.
Its successor gained further polish, and a stunning estate variant was later added to the range. But the last Accord (launched in 2015) effectively quelled the progress made by its predecessors. Heavier, less attractive and more in line with the US-market Accord execution, it went away quietly after a cold reception.
One hopes a similar fate does not befall the CR-V, as on first impressions it appears to be a decent prospect for growing families wanting a competent, stylish and well-equipped SUV from a reputable brand.
In 2024, a million rand is not what it used to be — but the latest Honda CR-V is also not the dinky urban compact warrior it once was. Then again, the new car market is also not what it used to be. Competition is fiercer than ever, particularly from Chinese brands offering bountiful standard specifications, premium interior finishes and competitive pricing — all of which makes you wonder how they turn a profit.
Pricing for the seven-seater CR-V starts at R961,300 for the 1.5 T Executive, while the top-range Exclusive comes in at R1,041,300. But consider that you can also get seven seats, a turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive and a sumptuous cabin from the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max Executive, which goes for R731,900.
Even the seven-seater rivals from more established marques seem to give the CR-V a run for its money — at least on paper. The high-tier Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line goes for R889,500. Or how about the new Nissan X-Trail with full specifications plus luxury trim for R810,900? The similarly impressive Mitsubishi Outlander, which shares a platform with the Nissan, costs R819,995 in range-topping Exceed trim.
The Honda CR-V faces a tough battle in the market. But perhaps there are certain qualities that help justify the price tag. We will be evaluating the model this week, so look out for our impressions in the April 28 edition of Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring.