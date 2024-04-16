Lifestyle

Japanese SUV kicks off at R961k

Has Honda priced its new CR-V out of the market?

16 April 2024 - 15:14
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Honda's CR-V is bigger and more expensive than before.
Honda's CR-V is bigger and more expensive than before.
Image: Supplied

There are many compelling case studies to be referenced on the subject of motoring brand glow-ups.

From frumpy to fabulous and dull outlier to formidable challenger, these upward arcs of development resonate with people’s inherent love for the underdog.

South Korean brands Hyundai and Kia are good examples. And while the products themselves raised the bar, some credit should also be given to the careful messaging that came with the transformation. Kia, for instance, went heavy on punting its current Sorento SUV as a rival to more upmarket contenders.

And that claim was given credence when the model won overall honours in the Premium category of the 2023 South African Car of the Year competition. That it is priced north of R948,000 does not seem to be a psychological stumbling block.

The CR-V has a roomier interior with a plusher finish.
The CR-V has a roomier interior with a plusher finish.
Image: Supplied

So when Honda released its new CR-V — with the largest price tag ever seen on the model — the disdainful responses on social media got me thinking. Perhaps Honda missed a trick in the lead-up to the launch of the vehicle, shunning an opportunity to prime hearts and wallets for the prospect of a million-buck steed?

For the record, this is not the first Honda to caress that pivotal price point. The current Civic Type R was launched at a snip under R1m, and with inflationary increases now sits at precisely R1,021,600. In local Honda history, there were many models that commanded lofty pricing not often associated with the Japanese brand.

Remember the S2000? Of course, that was an exclusive, pedigreed sports car that warranted the outlay. And those buyers who bought and kept an S2000 are probably quite happy they did today, given what the pricing of the discontinued roadster looks like now.

Previous attempts at upmarket segments by Honda in Mzansi included the Accord. The first generation of the model to be sold in our market had appeal as a left-field alternative to German executives like the Audi A4.

Honda's latest model boasts a clean, sophisticated look.
Honda's latest model boasts a clean, sophisticated look.
Image: Supplied

Its successor gained further polish, and a stunning estate variant was later added to the range. But the last Accord (launched in 2015) effectively quelled the progress made by its predecessors. Heavier, less attractive and more in line with the US-market Accord execution, it went away quietly after a cold reception.

One hopes a similar fate does not befall the CR-V, as on first impressions it appears to be a decent prospect for growing families wanting a competent, stylish and well-equipped SUV from a reputable brand.

In 2024, a million rand is not what it used to be — but the latest Honda CR-V is also not the dinky urban compact warrior it once was. Then again, the new car market is also not what it used to be. Competition is fiercer than ever, particularly from Chinese brands offering bountiful standard specifications, premium interior finishes and competitive pricing — all of which makes you wonder how they turn a profit.

Competitors like the seven-seater Nissan X-Trail undercut the CR-V.
Competitors like the seven-seater Nissan X-Trail undercut the CR-V.
Image: Supplied

Pricing for the seven-seater CR-V starts at R961,300 for the 1.5 T Executive, while the top-range Exclusive comes in at R1,041,300. But consider that you can also get seven seats, a turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive and a sumptuous cabin from the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max Executive, which goes for R731,900.

Even the seven-seater rivals from more established marques seem to give the CR-V a run for its money — at least on paper. The high-tier Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line goes for R889,500. Or how about the new Nissan X-Trail with full specifications plus luxury trim for R810,900? The similarly impressive Mitsubishi Outlander, which shares a platform with the Nissan, costs R819,995 in range-topping Exceed trim.

Fierce rivalry comes from Chinese contenders.
Fierce rivalry comes from Chinese contenders.
Image: Supplied

The Honda CR-V faces a tough battle in the market. But perhaps there are certain qualities that help justify the price tag. We will be evaluating the model this week, so look out for our impressions in the April 28 edition of Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring.

MORE

REVIEW | Mercedes EQE 350 is serene but generic

Once upon a time, the letter "E" in the Mercedes-Benz lexicon denoted the presence of a fuel-injected motor.
Motoring
1 week ago

Benz buddies cruise from Soweto to Luanda in classic Mercs

The Cape2Cairo crew leaves from Soweto's Vilikazi Street on Wednesday on a journey to Angola. This is their third trial run before the grand trek in ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

INSIGHT | Stellantis SA eyes a bigger share of the market

MD Mike Whitfield pins hopes on Peugeot Landtrek bakkie production.
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. South African Photographer of the Year showcases SA’s stunning natural heritage Lifestyle
  2. Rokh H&M collection puts an exciting conceptual spin on wardrobe staples The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Birding for beginners: a feather-finding mission on the Garden Route Travel
  4. The Big Easy is about to swing into KwaZulu-Natal Home & Gardening
  5. WATCH | Power vs speed: cheetah walks right into leopard in Kruger Travel

Latest Videos

PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis
Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers