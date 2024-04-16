Has Honda priced its new CR-V out of the market?

There are many compelling case studies to be referenced on the subject of motoring brand glow-ups.

From frumpy to fabulous and dull outlier to formidable challenger, these upward arcs of development resonate with people’s inherent love for the underdog.

South Korean brands Hyundai and Kia are good examples. And while the products themselves raised the bar, some credit should also be given to the careful messaging that came with the transformation. Kia, for instance, went heavy on punting its current Sorento SUV as a rival to more upmarket contenders.



And that claim was given credence when the model won overall honours in the Premium category of the 2023 South African Car of the Year competition. That it is priced north of R948,000 does not seem to be a psychological stumbling block.