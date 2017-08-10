We try microblading: the eyebrow tattoo trend everyone's talking about

Cara Delevingne's eyebrows are famous - and, apparently, they're her natural birthright. But for the less well-endowed on the frons front, there's a new technique called microblading.

I tried it with master makeup artist and brow-shaper Gillian Lentin of browXpress, who answered all my questions:

What is microblading?

It's a semipermanent solution for thin, uneven or sparse brows, or for brows that are thinning in the outer third.

It's sort of like tattooing - ink pigment is deposited into the skin using a hand tool with a collection of needles positioned to look like a blade.

I cut fine ''hair strokes" that resemble natural eyebrow hairs.

Who's it for?

Anyone who's missing hairs. I think of micro-blading as an add-on rather than a total creation, though I've been asked to recreate missing brows due to alopecia or chemotherapy.

Who shouldn't have it?

There are conditions that shouldn't be worked on: sunburnt skin, pregnant or breast-feeding women, HIV or hepatitis sufferers, a person on chemotherapy treatment, and people with eczema or psoriasis on the brow.

I avoid patients with skin that keloids or with moles or birthmarks on the brows and I need to know if someone is on blood thinners.