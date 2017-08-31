Durban's coolest jewellers show off their contemporary gems in Joburg

Nick Rose experiments with the Japanese metalworking technique mokume-gane to laminate a mix of metals, creating layered patterns.

Nicky Savage's creations match the wearer's tastes - whether understated, bold, or somewhere in-between. And the figurative imagery of sentiment, memory and childhood inspire Samantha Vincent.

"I think any kind of design is empty without a narrative element to give it substance, and jewellery lends itself particularly well to stories because it's so personal and gets worn on the body," says gallerist and designer Geraldine Fenn.

"The stories add a warmth to the pieces that you just don't get with mass-produced, anonymous jewellery."

• The exhibition runs until September 8 at the Tinsel Gallery, 11 Cecilia Avenue, Risidale, Johannesburg.

• This article was originally published in The Times.