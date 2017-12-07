'How do I look?' host Roxy Burger names SA's worst fashion crimes

Hooray! The local version of How Do I Look? has finally hit our screens. Fans of the international makeover show are relishing watching host Roxy Burger man the infamous eww tube as she and her glam squad help style-challenged locals reform their wardrobes each week.

We caught up with Burger to chat about show, fashion crimes and more:

How does the local version of How Do I Look? differ to the international one?

It's the same format as the international show that you know and love, but we all know that one of the very important elements that make SA such a special place is South Africans. There's no one like us! Our stories, our personality, our vibrancy - it most definitely comes through in the 12 women we meet during the show.