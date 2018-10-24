The hottest manicures to rock at Joburg Pride
Johannesburg Pride Parade and Mardi Gras is taking place this Saturday, October 27, and what better way to show your support for the LGBTQ community than by rocking a statement manicure?
Here are three nail art styles to get you started.
RAINBOW STRIPES
Keep it obvious with a set of colorful rainbow-striped nails, as demonstrated here by beauty vlogger @kellimarissa. Some thin strips of nail tape are all that is required to master the impressive red, orange, yellow, green and blue look referencing the LGBTQ flag.
NEON LIGHTS
For a more abstract approach, take inspiration from LA-based nail duo @heynicenails, who have come up with this mesmerising neon look that blends multiple rainbow hues in neon tones. A sprinkle of gemstones adds some extra magic.
KEEP IT CUTE
For a cute twist on rainbow nails, look no further than Japanese nail artist @chiekonakayama's playful manicure, featuring a few striped accent nails interspersed with playful polka dot designs. A dusting of silver glitter keeps things fun.