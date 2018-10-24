Fashion & Beauty

The hottest manicures to rock at Joburg Pride

24 October 2018 - 12:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Nail art is an easy way to show your support for Joburg Pride.
Nail art is an easy way to show your support for Joburg Pride.
Image: 123RF / Marigo

Johannesburg Pride Parade and Mardi Gras is taking place this Saturday, October 27, and what better way to show your support for the LGBTQ community than by rocking a statement manicure?

Here are three nail art styles to get you started.

RAINBOW STRIPES

Keep it obvious with a set of colorful rainbow-striped nails, as demonstrated here by beauty vlogger @kellimarissa. Some thin strips of nail tape are all that is required to master the impressive red, orange, yellow, green and blue look referencing the LGBTQ flag.

Multiple rainbow hues manicure.
Multiple rainbow hues manicure.
Image: Instagram/Heynicenails

NEON LIGHTS

For a more abstract approach, take inspiration from LA-based nail duo @heynicenails, who have come up with this mesmerising neon look that blends multiple rainbow hues in neon tones. A sprinkle of gemstones adds some extra magic.

Polka dot manicure.
Polka dot manicure.
Image: Instagram/Chiekonakayam

KEEP IT CUTE

For a cute twist on rainbow nails, look no further than Japanese nail artist @chiekonakayama's playful manicure, featuring a few striped accent nails interspersed with playful polka dot designs. A dusting of silver glitter keeps things fun.

Most read

  1. Five ways you can invest in the financial wellbeing of your domestic worker Lifestyle
  2. Durban's famous reptile wranglers return for 'Snakes in the City' S5 Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Leopard stalks, kills prey in middle of camp as tourists slumber Travel
  4. Beyond the struggle: SA's past holds pleasures too, let's celebrate them Lifestyle
  5. Would you give up sex & booze to travel the world? Millennials would Travel

Latest Videos

'Pay back the money'- Insults dominate parliament VBS debate
Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
X