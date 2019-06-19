4 major beauty trends behind today's exciting new skincare products

The beauty industry has made great advances since the days of superficial beauty, which favoured unnatural aesthetic enhancements and skincare that was pro-youth at any cost.

Due to the discovery of new, natural-ingredient alternatives, the incorporation of beauty influences from all over the world, beauty inclusivity, and consumers wanting prod­ucts that are efficacious and easy to customise, the skincare offering is now more exciting than ever before.

Here's a closer look at some of the major trends driving product innovations:

1. TARGETED CUSTOMISATION

Facial treatments used to have a “one size fits all” approach, through which therapists and clients relied on a set of processes and tech­niques and hoped for the best — but not anymore.

Beauty is becoming the perfect vehicle for customisa­tion, as celebrating individuality is the trend right now and customising treatments and products according to your unique skin needs is be­coming the norm.