IN SNAPS | KwaZulu-Natal kids take recycling to the runway

The annual Midlands Trashion Show encourages youngsters to become eco-conscious by challenging them to channel their inner fashion designers

In our fast-paced, plastic-ridden world, being eco-friendly and sustainable has become increasingly important.



With the annual Midlands Trashion Show in Howick, younger generations are being encouraged to become eco-conscious and play an active role in protecting the environment by creating outfits with everything from plastic bottles to bottle caps, crisp packets and plastic bags...