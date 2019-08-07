Valentina Sampaio is Victoria's Secret's first openly transgender model

It's also been criticised as being sexist and stuck in the past, especially as more inclusive lingerie brands like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty have entered the market.

The decision to hire Sampaio is a welcome change, and one that hopefully signals that we can expect more inclusivity and diversity from the brand in the future.

Interestingly, Sampaio's Instagram post coincides with the news that Ed Razek, the controversial chief marketing officer of Victoria's Secret's parent company, L Brands, has stepped down.

In November of last year, Razek was quoted in an interview with Vogue Magazine saying he didn’t think the annual Victoria's Secret fashion show should feature “transsexuals” because "the show is a fantasy".

Razek later issued an apology via Twitter saying, "To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model for the show. We've had transgender models come to castings ... And like many others, they didn't make it ... But it was never about gender."