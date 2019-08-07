The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Valentina Sampaio is Victoria's Secret's first openly transgender model

07 August 2019 - 00:00 By Nothemba Mkhondo
Valentina Sampaio walks the runway during Le Defile L'Oreal Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018.
Valentina Sampaio walks the runway during Le Defile L'Oreal Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris

Things are changing at Victoria's Secret — at long last. The lingerie brand has finally cast their first openly transgender model, Valentina Sampaio.

The 22-year-old Brazilian model uploaded a photograph of herself on Instagram capturing a moment behind the scenes while shooting a campaign for Victoria's Secret’s VS Pink line — the brand’s athletic diffusion range.

This is a bold and overdue move for the brand, which has received a lot of flack over the years for perpetuating a very singular definition of beauty: women who are white, wafer-thin and have legs for days.

It's also been criticised as being sexist and stuck in the past, especially as more inclusive lingerie brands like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty have entered the market.

The decision to hire Sampaio is a welcome change, and one that hopefully signals that we can expect more inclusivity and diversity from the brand in the future.

InterestinglySampaio's Instagram post coincides with the news that Ed Razek, the controversial chief marketing officer of Victoria's Secret's parent company, L Brands, has stepped down. 

In November of last year, Razek was quoted in an interview with Vogue Magazine saying he didn’t think the annual Victoria's Secret fashion show should feature “transsexuals” because "the show is a fantasy".

Razek later issued an apology via Twitter saying, "To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model for the show. We've had transgender models come to castings ... And like many others, they didn't make it ... But it was never about gender."

Well Mr Razek, many around the world are glad to see a transgender model finally made the cut.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Victoria's secret's out: Angel says iconic fashion show is cancelled

Low ratings and controversy may have contributed to the decision, say insiders.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Miss Universe's first transgender contestant loves being role model

Like many other contestants at the Miss Universe beauty pageant, Angela Ponce grew up watching the glitzy spectacle on television, dreaming of ...
News
7 months ago

Miss SA is proof beauty queens are changing, and not just into swimsuits

Gone are the days when pageant contestants were expected to shut up, smile and wave
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. The final word on UK transit visas for SA passport holders Travel
  2. WATCH | Lions dig squealing warthog out of burrow in 'incredible' sighting Travel
  3. R25,000 a post: SA 'influencer' Mihlali Ndamase makes Instagram rich list Lifestyle
  4. A sneak peek inside the multimillion-rand fortresses for sale on Gumtree Lifestyle
  5. John Legend, Rihanna & Cardi B slam Donald Trump over Texas and Ohio shootings: ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
'Pay the money, please let me go home': SA father held captive in Libya
X