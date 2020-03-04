Bola Nangabe's colourful garments will connect you to the African continent

For Masego Madzwamuse, her label, Bola Nangabe, is more than a creative outlet.

It’s also a grounding mechanism that’s very much needed, given her challenges as a full-time social justice and environmental activist.

Not that it’s a complete escape from reality, mind you. The principles that inform Bola Nangabe’s designs – such as the use of sustainable fabrics and practices and empowering local communities – speak to Masego’s own life journey, so that it’s inextricably bound to her outlook and philosophies.

She started the label in 2018, after she realised that the clothes she sold to her small customer base were prized not only for their unique aesthetic but also because they were a reflection of the countries Masego visits as part of her job as CEO of the Southern Africa Trust.

“I travel extensively throughout Africa, and my first questions are always: where do the locals eat and shop, and where do they buy fabric?”

She loves spending time with the local artisans — and the accounts of these encounters intrigue her customers.