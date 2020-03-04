Bola Nangabe's colourful garments will connect you to the African continent
As the CEO of the Southern Africa Trust, Masego Madzwamuse travels Africa widely. She seeks out beautiful fabrics for her fashion line wherever she goes
For Masego Madzwamuse, her label, Bola Nangabe, is more than a creative outlet.
It’s also a grounding mechanism that’s very much needed, given her challenges as a full-time social justice and environmental activist.
Not that it’s a complete escape from reality, mind you. The principles that inform Bola Nangabe’s designs – such as the use of sustainable fabrics and practices and empowering local communities – speak to Masego’s own life journey, so that it’s inextricably bound to her outlook and philosophies.
She started the label in 2018, after she realised that the clothes she sold to her small customer base were prized not only for their unique aesthetic but also because they were a reflection of the countries Masego visits as part of her job as CEO of the Southern Africa Trust.
“I travel extensively throughout Africa, and my first questions are always: where do the locals eat and shop, and where do they buy fabric?”
She loves spending time with the local artisans — and the accounts of these encounters intrigue her customers.
“People love the thought that their cape has been made from an upcycled piece of kente cloth that’s more than 100 years old; fabric which has played a role in generations of people’s lives, and now adds a pop of colour to your grey winter.”
Indeed, colour is a crucial element of all Bola Nangabe pieces. Masego explains that her inspiration derives from the thousands of yellow daisies which dot the desert landscape after the first rains, transforming it entirely.
In fact, the desert is her muse in many more ways, too – literally translated, the label’s name means “Speak, Nangabe”.
“Nangabe is the name given to me by my maternal grandfather, who had a significant influence on my life. My mother’s family hail from the Kgalagadi region in Botswana, and although people from this region have traditionally been regarded as low down on the social scale, they’re the custodians of the country’s incredible heritage.
"This line was intended to give voice to that heritage, and how it connects us, as a people, to the African continent.”
Bola Nangabe has amassed a following from its appearance at pop-up markets throughout Joburg, and Masego now holds open days at her new studio in her Norwood home.
She also intends targeting an international audience through her recently established online store: bolanangabe.com
This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za