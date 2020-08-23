Louis Vuitton's Volt jewellery doesn't distinguish between sex, age or race

Designer Francesca Amfitheatrof says she wanted to create jewellery that could be worn by everyone and that had an immediate iconic status

The Financial Times calls her "a jewellery designer with the face of a movie star and voice like good coffee". Francesca Amfitheatrof, artistic director of watches and jewellery at the French luxury house Louis Vuitton, has just launched a jewellery collection called LV Volt that's as classic, sexy and striking as the designer herself.



Amfitheatrof was born in Tokyo to a Russian father, the bureau chief of Time magazine, and an Italian mother who worked for Valentino. She grew up near New York and later moved to Rome. She has an impressive career trajectory...