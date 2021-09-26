Dressing 007: Why is James Bond wearing geography-teacher corduroy?

Designer Massimo Alba on the inspiration behind Daniel Craig's 'more poetic' fashion choices in the film 'No Time To Die'

I first read the theory that James Bond's suit is effectively his superhero costume in the 1996 book Dressed to Kill: James Bond - The Suited Hero.



And certainly, from Sean Connery's Savile Row tailoring to that by Italian couture house Brioni for Pierce Brosnan and, latterly, US label Tom Ford for Daniel Craig, there is a rich history of 007 looking dapper in sharp, matching jacket and trousers...