Untapped potential: The Eastern Cape is rich in natural beauty ingredients

Mathahle Stofile, former beauty editor and founder of The Matte Project, on how she plans to make the most of them

Conscious consumption is a major trend: customers are buying products that are aligned with their own values, those that take a stand with a clear point of view.



The modern consumer is looking for products and brands that improve lives beyond just their own and it's no different in the beauty industry...