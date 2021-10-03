The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

A-Listers

IN PICS | Celebs step out in style at the Midwest Fashion Week

Craig Jacobs Columnist
03 October 2021 - 00:00

Not heard of Midwest Fashion Week? Neither had I when the invitation to "a day of fashion, style and art" arrived in my inbox.

However, with a line-up including celebrity TV producer Carol Bouwer - who was showcasing her latest range of luxe bags - talented Tzaneen-born designer Odysseus Shirindza and a couple of US names that were new to me, I was intrigued...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  2. 'Watershed moment' as local eateries make world's 100 best list Food
  3. How much you'll pay to stay at the SA hotels voted among the world's top 100 Travel
  4. PODCAST | Discovery is rewarding new members for getting vaccinated Health & Sex
  5. How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge Food

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting