You’ll fall hard for Eros, Versace’s alluring fragrances for him and her

Like the power of Eros, the Greek God of love, to make anyone fall in love with the shot of a single arrow, Versace’s Eros fragrances for him and her have the power to captivate with a single spritz.

“I designed Eros for a man who is both heroic and passionate like a Greek God,” says Donatella Versace, artistic director of famed Italian fashion house. “It's a scent that depicts and emphasises power and sensuality.”

It’s fitting then that perfumer Aurelien Guichard describes this fragrance as capturing “the idea of a triumphant seduction”. He sought to bottle the essence of “primal desire” with a blend of fresh, oriental and woody scents.

Eros owes its intense freshness to a combination of mint, Italian lemon zest and green apple. Oriental notes of tonka beans, abroxan (amber), geranium flower and vanilla were chosen to introduce intrigue and sensuality, while woody scents of veyter, cedar and oak moss were selected to symbolise “racy virility”.