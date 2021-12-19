Wrapped in beauty: Start your holidays on the perfect note with these trends

’Tis the season to be jolly and spoil yourself with feel-good beauty additions that are luxurious, sustainable and fun

HUDA BEAUTY ROSE QUARTZ



We could all do with a bit of healing at this time of year and while some may head for retreats or other ways to improve wellbeing, the crystal-inspired makeup collection for Huda Beauty (https://arcstore.co.za//) is more our speed. Inspired by one of Huda Kattan’s favourite crystals, known to promote self-love and inner healing, the Rose Quartz Collection is a beautiful curation of rosy tones and multi-tonal metallic glosses, perfect for the holidays. ..